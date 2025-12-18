Underpass to connect bus stand & railway station in Ambala Cantt, says Vij

Haryana’s Transport Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said an underpass will be constructed between the bus stand and railway station in Ambala Cantonment for a smooth pedestrian movement.

Advertisement

The bus stand and the railway station are located opposite to each other in Ambala Cantonment. The underpass will be constructed beneath the national highway, which will provide significant relief and convenience to lakhs of passengers and residents.

Advertisement

Vij said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had already prepared a plan for constructing an underpass between the railway station and the bus stand. Since the underpass would also fall within the jurisdiction of the Railways and Haryana Roadways, the highways authority has sought no objection certificates (NOCs) from both departments. Once the approvals are received, the construction process of the underpass will begin.

Advertisement

The Cabinet Minister said he had apprised Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari of the inconvenience being faced by passengers in front of the railway station and the bus stand, and had requested that an underpass be constructed at this location. Acting on this request, the Union Minister directed the national highways authority to prepare a plan and proceed with the construction of the underpass.

The Haryana Transport Minister said the construction of the underpass would be a a major step towards improving passenger convenience. Ambala Cantonment railway station is one of the busiest railway stations in the region and similarly, directly opposite the station, on GT Road, is the Ambala Cantonment Bus Stand, from where hundreds of buses carry thousands of passengers daily. Since both the railway station and the bus stand are major transport hubs, the number of passengers commuting between these is very high. Between the two lies a busy national highway with heavy traffic, making it difficult and unsafe for the passengers and residents to cross.

Advertisement

“The underpass will effectively resolve this problem by enabling people to move directly between the railway station and the bus stand without having to cross the national highway. As per the plan prepared by the national highways authority, the underpass will be constructed near the bus stand’s exit gate on the NH side and will pass beneath the highway up to the area near the railway station’s escalator. The underpass will be nearly 60 metres long. It will be equipped with proper lighting and other essential facilities. Additionally, to prevent waterlogging, pump sets will be installed for efficient water disposal”, he added.