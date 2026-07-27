The police have arrested seven inmates for allegedly assaulting an under trial inside the District Jail. The accused were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody. Police said the investigation was underway and action would be taken against anyone else found involved.

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According to the police, the complainant, Seva Singh of Giddarkhera village, is lodged in the district jail as an undertrial. He alleged that on the morning of July 16, seven inmates, Harvinder Singh alias Happy, Jashandeep alias Vansh, Ram Singh, Jaspreet Singh alias Gauri, Harshdeep Singh alias Harsh, Jagdeep Singh and Harsh alias Gyani assaulted his nephew, Deepak, inside the jail.

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When Seva Singh intervened, the accused allegedly attacked him with a piece of broken glass, causing injuries to his head and wrist. Jail staff rushed to the spot, rescued the two and shifted Seva Singh to the Civil Hospital for treatment. In his complaint, Seva Singh stated that he and his nephew were lodged in judicial custody in connection with an earlier dispute over irrigation water distribution in their village.

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Following the complaint, the Civil Lines police registered a case under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and launched an investigation. Police said CCTV footage and other evidence helped identify the seven accused, leading to their arrest. Further investigation is on.