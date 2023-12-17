Undertrial dies by suicide in Bhondsi jail

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 16

A 21-year-old undertrial in a murder case allegedly died by suicide in Bhondsi jail late night on Friday.

The body of the jail inmate was found hanging by a noose of a bedsheet from the ventilator of the bathroom in a barrack. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Kanhaiya Lal, a native of Hathras in Uttar Pradesh. He was arrested in August 2022 for the alleged murder of his roommate Radha Vallabh (26), a native of Mathura in UP, in a paying-guest apartment at Palam Vihar and was in prison since then.

His body was found hanging in the bathroom in barrack No. 6B of the Bhondsi jail around 5 am on Saturday morning. The jail warder, who was on night duty, spotted the body and informed the jail authorities.

After getting information, jail officers inspected the spot and called the police and the duty magistrate. The body was brought down under the supervision of the duty magistrate and sent to the mortuary.

A senior police officer said the deceased prisoner had died by suicide by tying a cloth as a rope with ventilator.

He was arrested on August 30, 2022, for the murder of his friend. It was alleged that after committing murder on the night of August 25, he had fled from the spot.

