Undertrial dies in jail, kin allege victimisation

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 19

A middle-aged male undertrial, lodged in the District Jail here, died under mysterious circumstances in the morning.

His kin, who gathered at the Civil Hospital, staged a protest, demanding a probe into the incident and action against those responsible for his death.

According to police sources, the jail staff brought the body of Ghanshyam, a resident of Hodal, for post-mortem at the Civil Hospital here, after he died in the jail complex this morning. The kin of Ghanshyam alleged that he had died due to ill-treatment and lack of care on part of the authorities, as he was suffering from diabetes and mental health issues for the past few months.

He was also beaten up during the interrogation, it was alleged. He had been among the two persons arrested by the police in connection with the death of a youth who had reportedly intruded in his house in the first week of this month. It was revealed that the youth was beaten by the kin, resulting in his death over the issue of the abduction of a girl of the family. Ghanshyam and his son were arrested by the police and had been remanded to judicial custody recently.