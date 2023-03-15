Undertrial escapes

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 14

An undertrial managed to escape while he was being produced in a court of Panipat on Tuesday. The search is on to nab the absconding inmate.

Confirming the escape, Shashank Kumar Sawan, Superintendent of Police (SP), said the accused was being taken to the court premises when he managed to escape. “Our team members are on the job to arrest the accused,” the SP added.

As per the information, he was a juvenile and was accused in a case registered at the Sector 29 police station under Sections 379, 411 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.