DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Undertrial escapes from Kurukshetra civil hospital, search operation launched

Undertrial escapes from Kurukshetra civil hospital, search operation launched

Satinder Singh, facing theft and snatching cases, escapes while being taken to washroom; multiple Kurukshetra Police teams deployed to trace him

article_Author
Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 06:14 PM Sep 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image used for representational purpose only. Image cedi/ iStock
Advertisement

An undertrial escaped from Lok Nayak Jai Parkash Civil Hospital in Kurukshetra on Saturday morning, triggering a search operation by the police.

The undertrial was identified as Satinder Singh, a resident of Kurukshetra.

Advertisement

According to the police, Satinder had allegedly snatched gold earrings from a woman in Ishargarh village on September 1. He was subsequently caught by local residents in Shahabad and handed over to the police.

Advertisement

A case was registered at the Sadar Thanesar police station, following which Satinder was produced before a court and sent to Kurukshetra district jail. The police had recovered a two-wheeler and the chewed earrings in connection with the case.

While in jail, Satinder allegedly attempted to commit suicide and was subsequently brought to the civil hospital for treatment.

Advertisement

According to the police, around 6 am on Saturday, Satinder came out of the ward with a guard on the pretext of going to the washroom. He allegedly managed to escape while the guard was accompanying him.

When the guards did not find him either in the washroom or the ward, they raised the alarm and a search operation was launched. However, by then, Satinder had managed to flee the hospital premises.

Police said seven cases of theft and snatching were already registered against Satinder in Karnal, Ambala and Kurukshetra.

A Kurukshetra police spokesperson confirmed that an undertrial had escaped from the hospital on Saturday morning. A case has been registered against him and multiple teams have been formed to trace and apprehend him.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts