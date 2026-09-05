Undertrial escapes from Kurukshetra civil hospital, search operation launched

An undertrial escaped from Lok Nayak Jai Parkash Civil Hospital in Kurukshetra on Saturday morning, triggering a search operation by the police.

The undertrial was identified as Satinder Singh, a resident of Kurukshetra.

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According to the police, Satinder had allegedly snatched gold earrings from a woman in Ishargarh village on September 1. He was subsequently caught by local residents in Shahabad and handed over to the police.

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A case was registered at the Sadar Thanesar police station, following which Satinder was produced before a court and sent to Kurukshetra district jail. The police had recovered a two-wheeler and the chewed earrings in connection with the case.

While in jail, Satinder allegedly attempted to commit suicide and was subsequently brought to the civil hospital for treatment.

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According to the police, around 6 am on Saturday, Satinder came out of the ward with a guard on the pretext of going to the washroom. He allegedly managed to escape while the guard was accompanying him.

When the guards did not find him either in the washroom or the ward, they raised the alarm and a search operation was launched. However, by then, Satinder had managed to flee the hospital premises.

Police said seven cases of theft and snatching were already registered against Satinder in Karnal, Ambala and Kurukshetra.

A Kurukshetra police spokesperson confirmed that an undertrial had escaped from the hospital on Saturday morning. A case has been registered against him and multiple teams have been formed to trace and apprehend him.