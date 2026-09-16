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Home / Haryana / Undertrial nabbed 10 days after hospital escape in Kurukshetra

Undertrial nabbed 10 days after hospital escape in Kurukshetra

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 09:18 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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The accused in police custody.
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The CIA-1 unit of the Kurukshetra police arrested the undertrial prisoner who had escaped from the Lok Nayak Jai Parkash Civil Hospital earlier this month. He was arrested near Ishargarh village on Tuesday. He was identified as Satinder Singh, a resident of Mandokhra village in Kurukshetra.

According to information, on September 1, Singh had allegedly snatched gold earrings from a woman in Ishargarh village. He was nabbed by local residents in Shahabad and handed over to the police. A case was registered at the Sadar Thanesar police station. The police recovered a two-wheeler and the chewed earrings from his possession.

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He was produced in a court and sent to jail. He allegedly attempted to commit suicide in jail and was subsequently taken to the Civil Hospital on September 4. According to the police, on September 5, at around 6 am, the accused came out of the ward with a guard on the pretext of going to the washroom but managed to escape. A case was registered against him, and several teams were formed to trace and nab him.

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According to a Kurukshetra police spokesperson, after escaping from the hospital, the accused reached Kurukshetra Railway Station and boarded a train for Ambala. From there, he travelled to Ludhiana. As he was allegedly addicted to drugs, he stole a mobile phone from a shop, purchased some ‘chitta’, and slept in a park.

After staying in Ludhiana and Khanna for a few days, he allegedly stole a motorcycle from Khanna and was on his way to his village when the CIA-1 unit arrested him.

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