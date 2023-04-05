Unidentified body found in Kurukshetra village

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, April 4

The body of an unidentified man, who appeared to be in his 30s, was found in an under-construction building at Rattangarh village near the National Highway-44 in Shahabad on Tuesday.

Amarjeet, the building owner, said he thought the man was sleeping but when he approached him, he found him dead and alerted the police. There was a rope around his neck.

SHO Rajpal, Shahabad police station, said, “The body was shifted to LNJP Hospital. The deceased is yet to be identified and the matter is under investigation.”

