Unidentified body found in Kurukshetra village

Kurukshetra, April 4
The body of an unidentified man, who appeared to be in his 30s, was found in an under-construction building at Rattangarh village near the National Highway-44 in Shahabad on Tuesday.
Amarjeet, the building owner, said he thought the man was sleeping but when he approached him, he found him dead and alerted the police. There was a rope around his neck.
SHO Rajpal, Shahabad police station, said, “The body was shifted to LNJP Hospital. The deceased is yet to be identified and the matter is under investigation.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court lifts telecast ban on Malayalam news channel MediaOne
Sets aside the Kerala High Court order which had upheld the ...
Rescue operations under way in Sikkim to find tourists trapped in avalanche
7 tourists are killed and 13 injured as a massive avalanche ...
US recognises Arunachal Pradesh as India's integral part: White House
The US reaction comes in response to Beijing announcing Chin...
Centre accords Z+ security cover to Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari
Bukhari left PDP, headed by Mehbooba Mufti, and floated Apni...
3 of family die as fire breaks out in Amritsar house
The deceased were identified as Tajinder Singh, wife Narinde...