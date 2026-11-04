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Home / Haryana / Unidentified person booked for misusing Vij’s identity for fraud

Unidentified person booked for misusing Vij’s identity for fraud

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 01:01 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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The Ambala police have registered a case against an unidentified person for allegedly misusing the name and identity of Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij in an attempt to defraud people.

The case has been registered on the complaint of Abhikant Vats, Personal Assistant to Cabinet Minister Anil Vij, at Ambala Cantonment police station against an unidentified person under relevant Sections of the BNS.

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The accused allegedly sought air tickets and a transfer of money by using the name of the minister.

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As per the information available, in his complaint to the police, Abhikant stated that it came to his notice that a person deliberately misused the name and position of the Cabinet Minister by making phone calls to various individuals, claiming to be minister Anil Vij, and attempting to gain financial gain by gaining their trust.

On January 13, a phone call was made to the owner of a travel agency. The call recording contains important evidence of the misuse of Vij’s identity. Another call was made to the same person on October 18. The number appears on the Truecaller mobile application as minister Anil Vij.

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Abhikant further stated, “The person to whom the calls were made disclosed the entire incident to me. According to him, the caller, claiming to be Vij, asked for the booking of air tickets and transfer of money to an unidentified college account. Thus, prima facie, it appears that an individual or gang is misusing the name, position and identity of Vij to contact various individuals and defraud them to obtain air tickets and money.”

The Ambala police have launched an investigation.

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