Union Agriculture Minister announces national committee to promote natural farming

Union Agriculture Minister announces national committee to promote natural farming

He said if farmers adopt natural farming correctly, it will not only boost their income but also preserve soil fertility
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 08:46 PM Feb 22, 2025 IST
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during his visit to Kainthla village in Kurukshetra on Saturday.
Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that a national-level committee will soon be established to promote natural farming across the country. Through this committee, farmers will be made aware about adopting natural farming practices and provided necessary training.

He said if farmers adopt natural farming correctly, it will not only boost their income but also preserve soil fertility. In addition, citizens will benefit from access to chemical- and pesticide-free vegetables, grains and fruits.

The Union Minister visited Kainthla village in Kurukshetra district today to observe natural farming practices. During the visit, the minister witnessed the jaggery-making process and even tasted the fresh produce.

The minister emphasised the detrimental effects of excessive chemical and fertiliser use, citing significant soil fertility loss and the decline of beneficial insects. He also highlighted the rise of diseases linked to produce grown using these harmful practices.

The minister advocated for embracing natural farming, stating that a gradual transition to this method can yield substantial profits for farmers.

