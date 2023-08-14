Union extends support to Deenbandhu varsity teachers

Sonepat, August 13
The Haryana Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisation on Sunday announced its support for the ongoing indefinite protest by teachers of Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology (DCRUST), Murthal.
The teachers have been protesting for their demands of increment and promotion for the last four days. The Haryana Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisation demanded the commencement of the promotion process at DCRUST as per the state government’s revised and career advancement scheme (CAS) guidelines of November 2022.
Dr Surender Dahiya, president, DCRUTA, said the protest would continue on Monday.
