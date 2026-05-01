Union Minister Khattar denies pressure on CBI in Nafe Singh murder probe

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday dismissed allegations that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was facing government pressure in probing the murder of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Nafe Singh Rahee.

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Nafe Singh’s wife, Sheela Rathi, on Thursday expressed dissatisfaction with the progress of the investigation and alleged that the probe was being stalled due to “pressure from a Union Minister.”

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“If they (family of Nafe Singh) make any pressure, that is different, but the government has not made any pressure. CBI is an independent agency. Action will be taken according to the outcome,” said Khattar in reply to a query raised by media persons on the sidelines of a series of programmes in the city.

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Earlier in the day, Khattar held a meeting with sarpanches of 40 villages selected under a pilot project to be developed as model villages. He reviewed progress on key projects, including village secretariats, gyms, cremation grounds, street lighting, schools, e-libraries, ponds and sewerage systems. Officials informed him that most works were either completed or under way, while pending projects had been sent for budget approval.

Khattar said that the government had recently sanctioned Rs 19 crore for these initiatives and directed officials to ensure timely and transparent execution. Deputy Commissioner Dr Anand Kumar Sharma briefed the Union Minister about the progress of various ongoing projects.

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Khattar exhorted the sarpanches and prominent people of these villages to contribute to the overall development of their villages.

He emphasised that no eligible beneficiary should be deprived of welfare schemes, reiterating the government’s commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Viksit Bharat – Viksit Haryana.” Khattar also instructed officials to monitor completed projects and prioritise basic needs in villages, stressing that population growth requires accelerated development.

Responding to questions about a mahapanchayat organised in Hisar by former Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, Khattar said he was not aware of the details but criticised the manner in which students allegedly forced entry into a Vice Chancellor’s office. He said such actions were not democratic and urged adherence to lawful methods of protest.

On the issue of a chargesheet filed against former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda in a land allotment case, Khattar said, “This is the history of such people, filled with scams. No guilty person will be spared. The court will decide on the basis of the investigation.”

On the Bengal elections, Khattar referred to exit polls predicting a BJP victory and said that the results on May 4 would reflect the projections. “We will celebrate with sweets,” he added.

Later, Manohar Lal Khattar listened to the grievances of the general public at the PWD Rest House and directed officials to resolve them.