Union Minister Khattar hits out at Rahul Gandhi, urges youth to focus on studies

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday hit out at Rahul Gandhi for demanding an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of students’ protest, and said that it was a habit of the opposition to politicise every issue. He said that the public no longer supports such politics.

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“People do not like politics over every issue. Rahul Gandhi’s statements always harm him more than anyone else as the public is intelligent and wants constructive work,” said Khattar, while interacting with the media at the PWD Rest House, where he met local residents.

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During his visit to his Lok Sabha segment, Khattar also inaugurated a stitching training centre in Sandhir village of Nilokheri constituency.

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Moreover, he also inaugurated a one-day Antyodaya Mela organised under the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana 2.0 at Panchayat Bhawan in the city.

The Union Minister also reviewed the development works being carried out in the district.

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On being asked about the end of students’ protest in New Delhi after the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Khattar urged students to devote their time and energy to academics rather than protests.

On Union Minister Prahlad Joshi’s appointment and additional charge of the Education Ministry, Khattar described him as an experienced and capable leader who has served in the Union Cabinet for years.

Khattar said Joshi has been assigned with the additional responsibility for the time being and that PM would take a decision on the permanent appointment at an appropriate time.

Later in Sandir village, he described the opening of a stitching training centre as a significant step towards women empowerment and self-reliance. The stitching training centre, being run by the Antyodaya Foundation, aims to equip rural women with vocational skills and connect them with employment and self-employment opportunities. Around 70 women registered for the programme on the inaugural day and will undergo training in two batches.

He said that training centres are being opened in 15 villages, of which six have already become operational, while the remaining centres will be launched shortly. He announced that a five-member local committee will be known as the Panchjanya Committee and it will be constituted in every village where such centres are established.