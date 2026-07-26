DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Union Minister Khattar hits out at Rahul Gandhi, urges youth to focus on studies

Union Minister Khattar hits out at Rahul Gandhi, urges youth to focus on studies

Also inaugurates stitching training centre in Sandhir village of Nilokheri constituency

article_Author
Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 06:58 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurates stitching training centre in Sandhir village on Sunday. 
Advertisement

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday hit out at Rahul Gandhi for demanding an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of students’ protest, and said that it was a habit of the opposition to politicise every issue. He said that the public no longer supports such politics.

Advertisement

“People do not like politics over every issue. Rahul Gandhi’s statements always harm him more than anyone else as the public is intelligent and wants constructive work,” said Khattar, while interacting with the media at the PWD Rest House, where he met local residents.

Advertisement

During his visit to his Lok Sabha segment, Khattar also inaugurated a stitching training centre in Sandhir village of Nilokheri constituency.

Advertisement

Moreover, he also inaugurated a one-day Antyodaya Mela organised under the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana 2.0 at Panchayat Bhawan in the city.

The Union Minister also reviewed the development works being carried out in the district.

Advertisement

On being asked about the end of students’ protest in New Delhi after the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Khattar urged students to devote their time and energy to academics rather than protests.

On Union Minister Prahlad Joshi’s appointment and additional charge of the Education Ministry, Khattar described him as an experienced and capable leader who has served in the Union Cabinet for years.

Khattar said Joshi has been assigned with the additional responsibility for the time being and that PM would take a decision on the permanent appointment at an appropriate time.

Later in Sandir village, he described the opening of a stitching training centre as a significant step towards women empowerment and self-reliance. The stitching training centre, being run by the Antyodaya Foundation, aims to equip rural women with vocational skills and connect them with employment and self-employment opportunities. Around 70 women registered for the programme on the inaugural day and will undergo training in two batches.

He said that training centres are being opened in 15 villages, of which six have already become operational, while the remaining centres will be launched shortly. He announced that a five-member local committee will be known as the Panchjanya Committee and it will be constituted in every village where such centres are established.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts