Union Minister for Power and Housing & Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday dedicated four major projects developed under the Karnal Smart City initiative. The projects, developed at a combined cost of around Rs 23.67 crore, include an Observation Home, two Community Centres and the beautification of Shaheed Udham Singh Park.

Advertisement

Speaking after inaugurating the beautification project at Shaheed Udham Singh Park, Khattar urged people to actively participate in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign. He appealed to citizens to take the initiative to plant not just one but 10 saplings in the name of their mothers and ensure their proper care.

Advertisement

He said that the saplings planted today would grow into trees tomorrow and provide the clean oxygen essential for human life. He also stressed that merely planting trees was not enough and that their regular care and protection was equally important.

Advertisement

The Shaheed Udham Singh Park project was completed at a cost of Rs 1.2 crore and covers an area of 6.5 acres. The project includes a 4,500-foot-long walking track, a cattle gate and a main gate, around 1,000 metres of boundary wall, 750 saplings, a 3,900-square-metre grass lawn, 20 benches, 200 palm trees and four rainwater harvesting structures.

Besides, Khattar also inaugurated an Observation Home at Shakti Colony Complex, constructed at a cost of around Rs 4.03 crore under the Mixed-Use Development component of Karnal Smart City. The project includes offices, Child Welfare Committee rooms, a recreation room, dining hall, bedrooms, counselling room, dormitories, classrooms, a library, a doctor's cabin, sick room, workshop, store rooms, toilets and bathrooms, among other facilities.

Advertisement

Khattar subsequently inaugurated a Community Hall, Library Building, Badminton and Volleyball Courts in Sector 33, constructed at a cost of Rs 11.2 crore. Community hall includes a party lawn, lobby, entrance lobby, office and green room, a library building with reception area, reading room, conference room, digital library and café.

This project also has three badminton courts and two volleyball courts. The community centre comprises a ground floor and first and second floors, with each floor having a capacity of around 500 people. The conference hall can accommodate 30 people, while the cafeteria has seating for 100. The library building also includes an audio-video room with a capacity of 50 people, a conference room for 30 people and a digital library with seating for 58 people.

Apart from it, Khattar also inaugurated the Community Centre in Sector 32, constructed at a cost of Rs 7.24 crore. The centre comprises a ground floor, first floor and terrace floor.

The 992-square-metre ground floor houses a committee room, office, badminton hall, multipurpose hall, kitchen, deck and toilets. The first floor includes a gym, table tennis facility, reading room, bridal suite and two additional suites along with toilets.