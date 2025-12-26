Union Minister Khattar recalls Vajpayee’s vision of good governance

Union Minister for Power, Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday remembered former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and recalled his vision of good governance. He offered floral tributes at Vajpayee’s statue at Atal Park and shared two memorable instances from his life.

While addressing the gathering, Khattar said Atal Bihari Vajpayee gave India the vision of good governance. He recalled that in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared December 25 to be observed every year as ‘Good Governance Day’ to carry forward Vajpayee’s ideals.

While recalling the emergency period, Khattar narrated an incident from a massive public meeting held at Ramlila ground in Delhi after the withdrawal of the Emergency. He said that during those days, democracy and media freedom were curtailed and many leaders were jailed. When the Emergency was suddenly lifted, a huge public meeting was organised. Despite several hurdles created by the government to stop people from attending, citizens continued to arrive in large numbers.

He recalled that the government even aired the popular film Bobby on television at the same time, assuming people would stay back to watch the movie instead of attending the rally.

Referring to Vajpayee’s famous remark from the stage, Khattar said Vajpayee had told the crowd, “Those who wish to stay here may stay, and those who want to watch the film may watch it, but not a single person left the rally.” Vajpayee addressed the gathering late into the night, and his oratory held the people enthralled till 11 pm, reflecting his unmatched appeal and speaking skills.

Vajpayee was a visionary: Speaker Kalyan

Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan on Thursday said former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a visionary and a great example of service, dedication and good governance. He was chairing a district-level Good Governance Day function at Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College auditorium. He paid floral tributes to the portrait of the former PM after inaugurating the event by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

Agri Minister honours five in Sirsa

Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana on Thursday attended a district-level event in Sirsa to mark Good Governance Day, urging citizens to channel their energy toward India’s development. The event took place at the local mini-secretariat.

On the occasion, five officers and staff were honoured for their contributions to good governance. Assistant Mahendra Singh from the law department was recognised for his outstanding work in administrative tasks, Planning Officer Amita Chaudhary for her contribution to development work, Naib Sadar Kanungo Rohtash for his work in revenue matters and Assistant Suman Rani for her efforts in resolving public issues. Sub-Inspector Prem Kumar of Sirsa Police was honoured for his outstanding service. The Fatehabad district administration honoured Police Public Relations Officer Assistant Sub-Inspector Vinod Kumar for his dedication and commitment.

Sensitivity strongest pillar of good governance: MP

Rajya Sabha MP Ram Chandra Jangra said that sensitivity towards the public was the strongest foundation of good governance. He was addressing the district-level Good Governance Day function in Kaithal.

13 Rohtak officers felicitated

Good Governance Day held a special significance for 13 local officers from various departments as they were felicitated for their exemplary work. Four officers — Consultant Tushar Singh Bodwal, DEO Manjeet Malik, DEEO Diljeet Singh and District FLN Coordinator Rupanshi Hooda — were honoured by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini at a state-level function in Panchkula. Meanwhile, nine officers were felicitated locally by former minister Manish Grover and DC Sachin Gupta. Those honoured locally included Civil Surgeon Dr Ramesh Chander, Senior Medical Officer Dr Rita Goyal, Medical Officer Dr Komal, District Information and Public Relations Officer Sanjeev Saini, ATP Tilak Raj, Building Inspector Sunny Dev Kumar and Junior Engineer Surya Dhankar.

Good Governance Award for Rewari DIPRO

District Information and Public Relations Officer (DIPRO) Dinesh Kumar was presented with the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Good Governance Award-2025 for performing well and fulfilling his responsibilities, in Rewari.