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Home / Haryana / Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar reinstalls Dr Mangal Sen’s statue in Karnal

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar reinstalls Dr Mangal Sen’s statue in Karnal

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Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 08:30 AM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar pays homage to Dr Sen’s statue.
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Union Minister for Power, Housing and Urban Affairs and Member of Parliament from Karnal, Manohar Lal Khattar, formally reinstalled and unveiled the statue of former Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dr Mangal Sen at the Dr Mangal Sen Auditorium complex in the city on Saturday evening. The Union Minister paid floral tributes to the veteran leader.

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Addressing the gathering, Khattar described Dr Mangal Sen as a respected leader who remained associated with the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and later the BJP from its inception. He recalled that Dr Mangal Sen represented Rohtak as an MLA seven times and also served as the Deputy CM of Haryana.

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Sharing his personal association with the late leader, Khattar said he had worked closely with Dr Mangal Sen between 1981 and 1984 in Rohtak. He praised his exceptional ability to guide party workers and strengthen the organisation. “Dr Mangal Sen openly discussed the values, standards and discipline that should be maintained in public life and political organisations. He established high standards of dignity and decorum in politics,” the Union Minister said.

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“Dr Mangal Sen enjoyed cordial relations even with political opponents and believed in mutual cooperation beyond party lines. Leaders such as Chaudhary Devi Lal, Dr Mangal Sen and Parkash Singh Badal set remarkable benchmarks in Indian politics.,” he added.

The statue, which was earlier installed at another location within the auditorium premises, has now been reinstalled at another location.

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