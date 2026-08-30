Union Minister Khattar targets Rahul Gandhi over his interactions with students, stresses dialogue should be in public

Union Minister for Power and Housing & Urban Affairs Manohar Lal on Sunday targeted the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his recent interactions with students and stressed dialogue should be meaningful and serve the interests of the people.

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“There is nothing wrong with engaging in dialogue and that everyone should do so. Without dialogue political parties and their leaders would not be able to fulfil their roles. Dialogue must be based on facts and truth. Using false slogans and seeking headlines merely for cheap popularity is neither in the interest of society nor good for politics,” said Khattar while responding to a question asked by mediapersons about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s continued efforts to engage in dialogue with the youth.

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Khattar was in the city to inaugurate four Karnal Smart City projects worth Rs 23.67 crore. He said the projects would benefit the people of the city. Four to five more projects were still pending, including a major elevated bridge, on which work was already underway and which would be completed soon, he added.

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When asked about RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement regarding Hindu-Muslim unity, Khattar said the country is united despite its diversity. “Bhagwat ji has also spoken about the entire world being one family and stressed that everyone should behave with this spirit. His ongoing visits to different countries are conveying a positive message to people.Such messages have been given in the past and will continue in the future,” Khattar maintained.

On the rising prices of sugar, over which the Opposition has been targeting the government, the Union Minister said that prices in the market keep fluctuating. “It is not for the first time sugar prices have increased,” he said while questioning the Opposition about the period when prices of essential commodities had also risen under previous governments.

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Manohar Lal said that the NDA government acted promptly when sugar prices increased, resulting in a reduction of Rs 15 in the price within a single day.

Responding to a question regarding the controversy that has arisen in the state over the use of the term “Meghwal,” he said that such demands are voluntary and optional and cannot be imposed on anyone. “If there is a particular section that says it wants to be identified as ‘Meghwal’ instead of ‘Chamar,’ there can be no objection to that. Such a matter can also be considered by the government. However, this does not mean that everyone belonging to that caste would be required to register themselves as ‘Meghwal.’ There can be no such compulsion,” he said.

Meanwhile, sanitation workers also met Union Minister Khattar and raised their demands. Khattar said that their concerns have been heard and that their demands would be conveyed to the state government. “Discussions are already underway and assured that appropriate action would be taken,” said Khattar.