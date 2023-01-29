Union Minister points out ‘laxities’ in HPSC exam

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, January 28

Taking a serious note of the alleged laxities in the question paper in the examination for the post of veterinary surgeons (VSs) conducted by the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC), Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Dr Sanjeev Balyan, here today said that the Haryana Government should take cognisance of the matter.

Vet body had sought revision of answer key Haryana State Veterinary Association wrote to HPSC, seeking corrections, revision of answer key

Students had submitted their representations to HPSC

Raising the issue during the convocation of the Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (LUVAS) here, Balyan said veterinary sciences graduates who had appeared in the test had stated that the answer key, released by the HPSC after the examination, had marked wrong answers as correct in 26 questions. The HPSC had conducted the written test for 383 posts of veterinary surgeon recently.

“I have pointed this out to the Haryana Agriculture Minister JP Dalal and also talked to the Chairperson of the HPSC in this regard. If the HPSC’s own answer key has marked wrong answers to 26 questions, who is responsible for this?” he said.

In another recruitment process for the posts of the Agriculture Development Officer (ADO), the minister stated that out of the 600 examinees, only around 10% (57) could get through the condition of securing 50% in the written examination. “If students clear the test of the Agriculture Scientist Recruitment Board, which is the top exam of the country, but are not able to crack the HPSC test, it means that there is a need to make amends in the pattern of the examinations being conducted by the HPSC,” he said.

Dr Balyan, a veterinarian who is an alumni of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University (HAU), Hisar, stated that he would also discuss it with the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. “Though the HPSC is a constitutional body, it does not mean that the government cannot point out laxities in its system.” Agriculture Minister JP Dalal said the government definitely would take action regarding the framing of the questions papers by the HPSC acting on the complaints.Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya conferred degrees on 475 students who had got their degrees from LUVAS today. He also gave gold medals to 24 students who had excelled in their streams. He appreciated the contribution of the agriculture university (HAU) and LUVAS in the development of agriculture and animal husbandry in the state.