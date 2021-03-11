Union minister reviews schemes run by Central govt in Karnal district

Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 9

The Union Minister of State, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Kapil Moreshwar Patil, on Thursday reviewed 15 schemes being run by the Centre Government with officials of the district administration at the Mini Secretariat.

He also interacted with beneficiaries of different schemes like Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Matritav Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Savnidhi Yojana, PMAY, Ujawla and others.

The minister lauded efforts of the Centre and the state governments for the implementation of different schemes under the panchayati raj.

“I appreciate efforts of the Haryana CM for ensuring delivery of benefits to eligible beneficiaries. His achievements have also been discussed in UNESCO. Also, the PM has appreciated the CM for the smooth implementation of schemes and exhorted other states to implement them,” the minister said.

The minister also visited Kachwa and Kamalpur villages and the NDRI. He interacted with members of women self-help groups.

Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav apprised the minister that 5,53,803 persons lived in Karnal city and other urban areas of the district, while 10,11,656 resided in the rural areas. “Total population of Karnal district is 15,65,459. The district has nine blocks and 395 villages. Officials are making efforts to ensure benefits of all government schemes to eligible beneficiaries,” said Yadav.