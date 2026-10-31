Union Minister slams Congress for repeatedly questioning EVMs, EC, SIR

Union Minister of State for Cooperation Krishan Pal Gurjar targeted the Congress for repeatedly questioning electronic voting machines (EVMs), the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls following electoral defeats.

“India is the world’s largest democracy, where people have the right to hold protests and demonstrations, but no one should be allowed to create disorder in the name of rallies or protests. Opposition parties are attempting to create an atmosphere of unrest. In India, governments are changed through public mandates, not through situations similar to those witnessed in Bangladesh and Nepal,” Gurjar said.

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He was speaking to mediapersons on Friday at ICAR-NDRI, where he chaired a programme to mark the release of the 24th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. Prime Minister Narendra Modi released Rs 18,680 crore to 9.34 crore farmers across the country through direct benefit transfer (DBT) from Banaskantha in Gujarat. The Prime Minister’s address was also telecast live during the programme.

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Referring to the BJP’s ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ campaign, the minister said the party had decided to organise a padyatra to caution people against forces, both within and outside the country, which he alleged were attempting to obstruct India’s progress. He also mentioned the proposed visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Karnal on November 5.

On the issue of Punjab, Gurjar alleged that people in the state were dissatisfied with the prevailing situation and claimed that they were looking for a political alternative. He said the BJP was the only option to tackle the drug menace in the state, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister had fulfilled their commitments.

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Earlier, while addressing the gathering, Gurjar said farmers’ welfare remained a top priority for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He asserted that the Centre was continuously working to strengthen the agricultural sector through financial assistance, technological advancement and various welfare schemes.

Gurjar said nearly Rs 320 crore would be transferred to the bank accounts of 15,99,996 beneficiaries in Haryana under the latest instalment. Under the scheme, eligible farmers receive Rs 6,000 annually in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each.

Highlighting the benefits of DBT, the minister said payments under various government schemes were now being transferred directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts, improving transparency and eliminating leakages. He claimed that plugging leakages had resulted in savings of more than Rs 4 lakh crore, which were being utilised for development works.

Gurjar underlined the role of cooperative institutions in strengthening the agricultural economy, saying they could help farmers access credit, agricultural inputs, dairy services, processing facilities and wider markets.