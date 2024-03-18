Union Minister’s effigy burnt

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 17

The effigy of Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and local MP Krishan Pal Gurjar was burnt by residents of several villages near Mohna village on Sunday.

The protesters, including farmers, have been agitating for the past five months, demanding an access point to the upcoming Faridabad-Jewar Airport Greenfield Expressway.

Ishwar Numberdar, one of the organisers of the dharna, said the effigy was burnt in protest against the delay in accepting the demands raised by the farmers and residents of about 40 villages in the region.

He said although the agitation had been ongoing since October 15, both the state and Union governments had ignored their demands, compelling them to continue the protest.

He emphasised that despite both the CM and MP approving their demands in principle, no official notification had been received, exposing false claims and promises. He added that today’s protest was part of the ongoing agitation, and the residents of these villages would not hesitate to vote against the ruling party candidate if their demands were not met.

Gurjar and the sitting MLAs from Tigaon and Prithla Assembly constituencies, Rajesh Nagar and Nayan Pal Rawat, respectively, are some of the leaders of the ruling party who had met Union Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in support of the demand. They were assured of receiving a feasibility report from the NHAI soon, as claimed.

Earlier, an attempt to block traffic movement on the KGP (Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal) Expressway by the protesters was thwarted by the police on March 3. The police had registered a case against about 100 individuals for blocking traffic on the expressway last month.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridabad