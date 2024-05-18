United we stand, Congress a divided house: Saini

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 17

With the Karnal byelection approaching, the Chief Minister and Karnal assembly byelection candidate Nayab Singh Saini energised the party’s cadre, whom he lauded as the backbone of the BJP. He held a series of meetings with people, exhorting them to vote in favour of the BJP for both the Karnal Lok Sabha and the Karnal Assembly byelection seats. He also held a door-to-door campaign in the market, seeking votes in favour of the BJP.

While appreciating the work being done by the party’s workers, he said the organisation was like 24-carat pure gold, while the workers were its pride. He accused the Congress of being a divided house and said they did not use pictures of each other on posters. “If the picture of one appears, the others tear it off,” he said.

“With the tireless efforts of party workers and support of people, two lotuses will bloom from Karnal. The BJP at the Union and the state level had done good work for all the sections of society. People want to bring the PM for a third time,” said Saini.

On the issue of the AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, he said these were people of the ‘arrogant alliance’ and no one spoke about it. Alleging them of showing double standards, he said: “These people believe in corruption.”

About the PM’s upcoming rally he said, “Modi ji will address rallies in Ambala and Gohana on May 18. He is connected with Haryana’s people and knows each and every lane of Haryana.” Saini said the BJP government had worked for empowering the poor, happiness of farmers, providing government jobs to deserving candidates without any discrimination. “The country is progressing under the BJP’s regime, while the Congress was not able to benefit any section of the country in 60 years,” said Saini, adding that the people had rejected the Congress.

#BJP #Congress #Karnal #Nayab Singh Saini