Units releasing effluents into domestic sewers under lens

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rewari, May 19

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Imran Raza has directed officials of the Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED) to identify all those industrial units in the district, which are releasing effluents directly into domestic sewer lines so that action can be taken against them.

He has also asked them to present a report in this regard within a week and to review the progress into the matter on a weekly basis to check the release of effluents.

As per department officials, the effluents reach the sewage treatment plants (STPs) being operated by the district authorities and deteriorate their environmental parameters.

Sources said the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had recently asked the district authorities to carry out the requisite inspection of all industrial units regarding installation of effluent treatment plants (ETPs) and take remedial measures in case of violations to ensure that effluents are treated and reused for purposes as permissible in accordance with the directions issued by the tribunal.

A local resident, Prakash Yadav, had approached the NGT claiming that sewage from various STPs operated in Rewari district was being discharged in hundreds of acres of vacant land of dried-up Sahibi river, leading to the contamination of groundwater and damage to trees and other vegetation in nearby areas.

“The PHED officials have been asked to conduct a survey of all units to identify those releasing effluents directly into domestic sewers. They have been given a week’s time for the purpose,” the DC informed.

Meanwhile, a joint team of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) and the PHED officials today carried out a surprise inspection of seven industrial units in the city to find out whether they had ETPs or were releasing effluents into domestic sewer lines. “The campaign to inspect industrial units will continue in the coming days,” Vinod Balyan, Regional Officer, HSPCB, stated.

Meanwhile, former minister and senior Congress leader Capt Ajay Yadav said the dirty water being released by the STPs in the Sahibi river area had started accumulating in Khaliawas and other nearby villages.

“Hundreds of acres of agricultural land will become infertile if this continues. The problem will aggravate in the rainy season, hence, effective steps should be taken to resolve this problem. Dirty water should be released into drain number 8,” he added.