Units to get Rs 5.5 L assistance for international exhibitions

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 24

Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala today informed that the state’s micro and small enterprises would be given assistance of up to Rs 5.5 lakh for participating in international exhibitions and Rs 3.75 lakh for national exhibitions. A notification in this regard had been issued by the Industries and Commerce Department.

The Deputy CM, who also holds the portfolio of Industries and Commerce Department, said many times, micro and small-scale units desire to showcase their products at national and international exhibitions, but lack adequate budget. Hence, the government had decided to provide assistance under the Market Development Assistance Scheme.

Asks NHAI for service lane on Narnaul bypass Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala directed officials of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to construct a cloverleaf (big roundabout) at the road junction of Mirzapur and Dhandhoor near Hisar airport and also ensure a service lane near Mandlana village in Mahendragarh district. The Deputy CM was presiding over a joint meeting of officers of the PWD and the NHAI in Chandigarh on Tuesday. The Deputy CM also directed to construct the remaining service lane near Mandlana village on the Narnaul bypass, on which the NHAI officers assured to prepare an estimate and send it soon for approval. He said more than 15 villages would be benefited by the construction of this service lane.

He said Rs 4 lakh would be reimbursed by the government in case of an international exhibition, covering 75% of the space/participation charges, shipment charges, cost of display material/product literature, stall construction/fabrication/designing charges.

Apart from this, economy class airfare up to Rs 1 lakh and boarding charges up to Rs 50,000 would be paid for a maximum of two representatives of the industry to participate in the exhibition.

He further informed that 75% of the space/participation charges, transport charges from the industry to the exhibition venue, cost of display material/product literature, stall construction/ fabrication/ designing charges for the national exhibition, maximum Rs 3 lakh would be reimbursed by the government.

Apart from this, economy class airfare or railway second-class AC fare up to Rs 50,000 and boarding charges up to Rs 25,000 would be paid for a maximum of two people as representatives of the industry.

