Universities are nation-building labs, asserts KU VC

The Department of Philosophy, Kurukshetra University, organised the third Prof Himmat Singh Sinha Memorial Lecture on the theme “Mahatma Gandhi: Indian Nationalism and Its Philosophical Foundations.”

Advertisement

Presiding over the programme, Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said that universities were not merely centres of knowledge, but laboratories of nation-building. He called upon the students to imbibe the values of Mahatma Gandhi and become socially responsible and sensitive citizens.

Advertisement

Highlighting Gandhian ideals, the Vice-Chancellor spoke on the relevance of Swadeshi, patriotism, national service and commitment to society. He also underlined the importance of the National Education Policy in promoting self-reliance and skill development, stating that its core principles draw inspiration from Gandhian philosophy.

Advertisement

Keynote speaker Prof Amarjit Singh, former Dean, Social Sciences, and former Chairperson, Department of History, and currently Pro Vice-Chancellor, Desh Bhagat University, Mandi Gobindgarh, elaborated on the life and philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi. Referring to his works such as Hind Swaraj and Gita Mata, he explained the philosophical foundations of Indian nationalism.

Prof Ramendra Singh shared personal reminiscences, highlighting the influence of Gandhian values in the life and character of Prof Himmat Singh Sinha.

Advertisement

Chairperson, Department of Philosophy, Prof Anamika Girdhar, said that Prof Himmat Singh Sinha held a distinguished place in the academic and cultural life of Kurukshetra and the university. She added that the department organises the memorial lecture every year in his honour.

Winners of the essay writing competition organised in the memory of Prof Himmat Singh Sinha were also awarded cash prizes and trophies.