DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Universities are nation-building labs, asserts KU VC

Universities are nation-building labs, asserts KU VC

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 04:00 AM Feb 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva addresses the third Prof Himmat Singh Sinha Memorial Lecture in Kurukshetra.
Advertisement

The Department of Philosophy, Kurukshetra University, organised the third Prof Himmat Singh Sinha Memorial Lecture on the theme “Mahatma Gandhi: Indian Nationalism and Its Philosophical Foundations.”

Advertisement

Presiding over the programme, Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said that universities were not merely centres of knowledge, but laboratories of nation-building. He called upon the students to imbibe the values of Mahatma Gandhi and become socially responsible and sensitive citizens.

Advertisement

Highlighting Gandhian ideals, the Vice-Chancellor spoke on the relevance of Swadeshi, patriotism, national service and commitment to society. He also underlined the importance of the National Education Policy in promoting self-reliance and skill development, stating that its core principles draw inspiration from Gandhian philosophy.

Advertisement

Keynote speaker Prof Amarjit Singh, former Dean, Social Sciences, and former Chairperson, Department of History, and currently Pro Vice-Chancellor, Desh Bhagat University, Mandi Gobindgarh, elaborated on the life and philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi. Referring to his works such as Hind Swaraj and Gita Mata, he explained the philosophical foundations of Indian nationalism.

Prof Ramendra Singh shared personal reminiscences, highlighting the influence of Gandhian values in the life and character of Prof Himmat Singh Sinha.

Advertisement

Chairperson, Department of Philosophy, Prof Anamika Girdhar, said that Prof Himmat Singh Sinha held a distinguished place in the academic and cultural life of Kurukshetra and the university. She added that the department organises the memorial lecture every year in his honour.

Winners of the essay writing competition organised in the memory of Prof Himmat Singh Sinha were also awarded cash prizes and trophies.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts