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Home / Haryana / Universities, colleges directed to enforce 500-metre drug-free zones

Universities, colleges directed to enforce 500-metre drug-free zones

The institutions have been directed to initiate educational camps and voluntary medical check-ups for students within the campuses

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 06:12 PM Apr 10, 2026 IST
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In a major crackdown on drug abuse in higher educational institutions, the Department of Higher Education has directed all universities and colleges across the state to declare a 500-metre radius around campuses as ‘Drug-Free Zones’, along with introducing mandatory screening, awareness drives, and penalties for offenders.

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A communiqué in this respect has been sent to the vice chancellors of all state/ private universities and principals of all government, aided, private and self-financing colleges from the office of Director General, Higher Education, on Friday.

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The institutions have been directed to initiate educational camps and voluntary medical check-ups for students within the campuses, a process that will subsequently be made mandatory in a phased manner. Students would undergo screening at the time of admission to the institutions.

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“Students identified in the context of drug use will be referred for appropriate counselling and rehabilitation with an aim to timely and appropriate intervention, rather than punishment,” said the communiqué.

The department has also issued a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) mandating the formation of Anti-Drug Awareness Cells (ADAC) in every college. The cell will include a coordinator, faculty members, and student volunteers. These committees will organise awareness programmes, encourage peer monitoring, investigate complaints, and coordinate with NSS units to monitor drug-related activities within campuses.

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To strengthen enforcement, institutions have been authorised to conduct random testing and physical checks of students on the recommendation of the ADAC if necessary. Complaints related to drug use must be investigated within 15 days, and a written decision must be communicated to the concerned individual.

The SOP also outlines several preventive measures, including mandatory orientation sessions for newly admitted students and staff, distribution of awareness material, monthly parent-teacher meetings for behavioural monitoring, and installation of anonymous complaint boxes in colleges. Students and parents will also be required to sign an undertaking against drug use at the time of admission.

Interestingly, the policy includes incentives for reporting drug use, with students or staff receiving commendation letters and cash rewards of Rs 500, Rs 1,000, and Rs 1,500 for first, second and third verified reports respectively.

Strict penalties have also been prescribed. A first-time offender will receive a warning, while repeat violations may attract fines of Rs 2,000 for the second offence and Rs 5,000 for the third, along with mandatory counselling and rehabilitation, where required.

“The move initiative aims to protect youth from substance abuse and create safe academic environments. Effective implementation of the policy can help prevent addiction among students and promote healthier campuses across the state,” said an official.

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