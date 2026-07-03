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Home / Haryana / Universities launch outreach campaign to increase intake

Universities launch outreach campaign to increase intake

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Sirsa, Updated At : 08:15 AM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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Universities from neighbouring states are increasingly targeting students from Sirsa and Fatehabad as competition for admissions intensifies. The latest to launch an outreach campaign is Punjab-based Desh Bhagat University, which showcased its academic programmes, placement support and international opportunities during a media interaction in Sirsa.

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The development comes at a time when Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa, has been facing a decline in admissions. The fall in enrolment has prompted the university to introduce additional undergraduate courses in an effort to attract more students in recent years.

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Speaking to media, deputy director Dr Prabhjot Singh said the university had strengthened its focus on placements, industry collaborations and skill-based learning.

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