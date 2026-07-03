Universities launch outreach campaign to increase intake

Universities from neighbouring states are increasingly targeting students from Sirsa and Fatehabad as competition for admissions intensifies. The latest to launch an outreach campaign is Punjab-based Desh Bhagat University, which showcased its academic programmes, placement support and international opportunities during a media interaction in Sirsa.

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The development comes at a time when Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa, has been facing a decline in admissions. The fall in enrolment has prompted the university to introduce additional undergraduate courses in an effort to attract more students in recent years.

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Speaking to media, deputy director Dr Prabhjot Singh said the university had strengthened its focus on placements, industry collaborations and skill-based learning.