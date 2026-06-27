University-industry collaboration essential for innovation, global recognition: Delhi LG Sandhu

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu visited Rohtak on Saturday. He first attended the induction ceremony of newly admitted students at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak as the chief guest and then participated in an engaging interaction with the Vice-Chancellor of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) and other senior academicians, deliberating on key issues related to higher education, skill development, research, and innovation.

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He also visited the historic Gurdwara Sri Bangla Sahib in Singhpura Khurd village to offer prayers and seek blessings.

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Addressing the students at IIM, Sandhu emphasized that modern management is no longer confined to efficiency and optimisation alone; it is about cultivating sound judgment to navigate global complexities, technological disruptions and evolving societal responsibilities.

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Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Vikshit Bharat, he urged the students to remember that leadership stems from clarity of thought, adaptability, integrity and the ability to inspire trust — not from the exercise of authority.

The LG encouraged these future leaders to think beyond conventional silos and harness the power of education, innovation, and enterprise to contribute meaningfully to the journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047. He also wished the students every success as they embark on this transformative academic journey.

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At MD University, Sandhu held discussions focusing on the transformative impact of emerging technologies and the importance of integrating them into problem-solving across sectors. He emphasized the need to proactively prepare youth for the future by equipping them with advanced technological knowledge, innovation-driven thinking and future-ready skills.

“As technology continues to reshape the global landscape, our educational institutions must serve as catalysts for excellence, research and innovation, empowering the next generation to lead with confidence and contribute meaningfully to nation-building,” said the LG.

He stated that the changing global landscape demanded problem-oriented research focused on local, regional and national issues. He advocated stronger collaboration between universities and industry, saying such partnerships would drive innovation and enhance the global standing of Indian higher education institutions.

Sandhu further stated that the future identity of Indian universities would be defined by global networking and meaningful research.

Referring to India's ageing population, he said that assisted healthcare for the ageing population would emerge as a major challenge and called for sustained research to develop practical solutions. He also encouraged the university to invite leading national and international experts for regular interaction with students and faculty to promote academic excellence.

Describing MDU as an institution with immense potential, Sandhu said its location in the National Capital Region offered a strategic advantage for interdisciplinary research and innovation. He asked the university authorities to focus on priority areas such as biosciences, green energy, environmental conservation, pollution control, healthcare and agriculture.

Earlier, MDU Vice-Chancellor Prof Milap Punia welcomed the Lieutenant Governor and outlined the university's recent achievements in academics, research and sports.

Later, Sandhu, visited the Gurdwara Sri Bangla Sahib. Highlighting the profound historical and spiritual significance of the shrine for the people of the national capital, the LG noted that the gurdwara is deeply intertwined with the history of Delhi. He recalled that the sacred site served as a resting place for the Ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur, who stayed here for a few days during his fateful journey from Jind to Delhi.

Reflecting on the gravity of this momentous journey, the LG stated that Guru Tegh Bahadur travelled to Delhi to make his supreme sacrifice (Shahadat) to protect the religious freedom of Kashmiri Pandits against oppression. He emphasized that the Guru's unparalleled courage and martyrdom forever sanctified the soil of Delhi, leaving behind an enduring legacy of humanity, righteousness and self-sacrifice that continues to guide the nation.