University staff hold protest, clash with cops

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, June 20

University employees staged a protest demonstration in the city on Tuesday against the recent communique of the state government instructing universities to generate their own funds by starting self-financing courses and employing other means.

“The government wants to privatise higher education. Universities will increase fee, which will deprive poor students of education. We will not let this happen,” the protesters said.

The protesting employees, who were accompanied by students, were stopped from entering the Mini Secretariat by the police personnel deployed there.

Following that, a clash ensued as protesters tried to the gates of the Mini Secretariat closed by policemen.Eventually, the local SDM came out to meet protesting employees and students. The protesters submitted a memorandum to the SDM, in which they demanded withdrawal of the said letter.