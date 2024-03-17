University student, brother thrashed

Gurugram, March 16
A BSc (Agriculture) student of a Gurugram-based university was allegedly thrashed by a group of youths on the campus. Later, the same group thrashed him again along with his brother.
The student claimed that the suspects damaged his car and also threatened to shoot him.
According to the complaint filed by Mohit Dalal, a resident of Kithwari village in Palwal district, the incident took place on the premises of his university on Friday afternoon. “I was playing football when a group of youths reached there and started manhandling me. They threatened to kill me and fled the spot,” Mohit said.
“We have a video recording of the attack and now they are threatening me over the phone. While some of them are students of my university, others are outsiders. I know some of them by name — Rocky Dabas, Nitesh Dabas, Tarun Dabas, Ritik, Archit Malik and Jatin Dabas — and I want that strict action be taken against them,” he asserted.
An FIR has been registered at the Rajendra Park police station. A senior police officer said they were investigating the matter and the suspect would be arrested soon.
