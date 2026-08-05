Unlicensed driver frees insurer from liability in Gurugram accident case; owner, driver told to pay Rs 21.30 lakh

While delivering a verdict in a road accident case, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Gurugram, has absolved the insurance company of liability for compensation after finding that the car driver did not possess a valid driving licence at the time of the accident.

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The Tribunal directed the vehicle owner and the driver to jointly pay compensation of Rs 21.30 lakh to the victim’s family, along with 9 per cent annual interest.

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According to the police, on the evening of March 13, 2024, Deepak Tiwari (19) was travelling on his motorcycle from Naurangpur towards Rampura when a speeding car, allegedly being driven rashly and negligently, collided with his motorcycle near Mittal Farm House. Deepak, who sustained critical injuries, was first taken to a private hospital and later referred to Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi, where he died during treatment on March 17, 2024.

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An FIR was registered against the car driver. During the investigation, police invoked Section 3/181 of the Motor Vehicles Act against the driver, along with relevant provisions of the IPC. The chargesheet also recorded that the driver did not have a valid driving licence.

After examining the police records, investigation findings, and witness statements, the Tribunal concluded that the driver was operating the vehicle without a valid licence. The vehicle owner and driver failed to provide any evidence to challenge this fact.

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Considering this a clear violation of the insurance policy conditions, the Tribunal exempted the insurance company from paying compensation and fixed the entire liability on the vehicle owner and driver.

In the order passed by Presiding Officer Narendra Sura, the Tribunal awarded Rs 20.42 lakh to Brijbala, the mother of the deceased, while his sisters Priya Tiwari and Mansi were awarded Rs 44,000 each.

Brijbala, a resident of Pulandar village in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur Dehat district, will receive the compensation amount, which is to be paid jointly by the vehicle owner, Himgiri Automobiles Private Limited, and the driver, Chandrashekhar, a resident of Shivdaspur village in Varanasi.

The Tribunal observed that the absence of a valid driving licence at the time of the accident amounted to a breach of insurance policy terms, and therefore, the insurer could not be held responsible for the compensation.

Meanwhile, the criminal case related to the death of 19-year-old Deepak Tiwari is at the prosecution evidence stage before Judicial Magistrate Shridev Rai. The next hearing has been scheduled for August 31, 2026.