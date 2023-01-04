Unlit streets, stray cattle pose risk during fog

Poor visibility due to dense fog and non-functional streetlights has adversely affected traffic movement here. The Tigaon road near Sai Dham temple in Sector 86 is one of the important roads in the city, but is poorly lit. Haphazard parking of vehicles and presence of stray animals have added to the severity of the issue. The MC authorities must ensure proper lighting to avoid any untoward incident. Subodh Grover, Faridabad
Potholed road, no streetlights in Faridabad
The condition of Approach Road near World Street in Sector 77 is very poor, and it has been causing inconvenience to commuters and residents in the area. The potholed road has not only become a black spot, but has also added to dust pollution. With no streetlights in the area, risk of accidents has increased. The local authorities need to take cognisance of the problem at the earliest and solve it. Deepak Sharma, Faridabad, Faridabad
Stinking toilets and washbasins in trains
The toilets and washbasins in trains are often not maintained. Recently, blocked washbasins were witnessed in Shan-e- Punjab Express. The Railway authorities must improve its housekeeping services, and passengers must refrain themselves from cleaning their dishes and spitting tobacco in the washbasins to prevent them form blockages. Jagmohan, Ambala
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com
