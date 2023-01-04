Unlit streets, stray cattle pose risk during fog

Poor visibility due to dense fog and non-functional streetlights has adversely affected traffic movement here. The Tigaon road near Sai Dham temple in Sector 86 is one of the important roads in the city, but is poorly lit. Haphazard parking of vehicles and presence of stray animals have added to the severity of the issue. The MC authorities must ensure proper lighting to avoid any untoward incident. Subodh Grover, Faridabad

Potholed road, no streetlights in Faridabad

The condition of Approach Road near World Street in Sector 77 is very poor, and it has been causing inconvenience to commuters and residents in the area. The potholed road has not only become a black spot, but has also added to dust pollution. With no streetlights in the area, risk of accidents has increased. The local authorities need to take cognisance of the problem at the earliest and solve it. Deepak Sharma, Faridabad, Faridabad

Stinking toilets and washbasins in trains

The toilets and washbasins in trains are often not maintained. Recently, blocked washbasins were witnessed in Shan-e- Punjab Express. The Railway authorities must improve its housekeeping services, and passengers must refrain themselves from cleaning their dishes and spitting tobacco in the washbasins to prevent them form blockages. Jagmohan, Ambala

What our readers say

