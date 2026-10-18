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Home / Haryana / Unpaved roads demolished in Yamunanagar illegal colony

Unpaved roads demolished in Yamunanagar illegal colony

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 02:14 AM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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A team of Town and Country Planning Department carries out a demolition drive in an unauthorised colony in Yamunanagar.
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A demolition drive was carried out by a team of the Town and Country Planning Department in an unauthorised colony, falling within the Urban Area of Yamunanagar-Jagadhri.

The team demolished a network of unpaved roads, built in this unauthorised colony. District Town Planner (DTP) Rajesh Kumar said as per the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Preeti, an action of demolition was being taken at the unauthorised colonies in Yamunanagar district.

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He said the team of the department carried out a demolition drive in an unauthorised colony spread on about two acres. “Our team demolished a network of unpaved roads in this unauthorised colony,” said DTP Rajesh Kumar.

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He said that Ajit Singh, SDO, UHBVN was appointed as the duty magistrate. He said notices were issued to the defaulters as per rules under Urban Area Act number-8 of 1975, but the defaulters did not comply with the departmental orders.

“The land owners did not take necessary permission before establishing the illegal colony, therefore demolition action was taken on this illegal colony,” said Rajesh Kumar.

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Deputy Commissioner Preeti and the DTP Rajesh Kumar appealed to the public not to purchase plots in any illegal colony.

“If anyone is found developing an illegal colony or constructing an illegal building in such colonies, they will be held responsible, and action will be taken against them,” said Rajesh Kumar.

He appealed to the people of the district not to invest their money in such colonies and contact the DTP office before buying a plot. “Before carrying out any construction in the controlled area, one should obtain permission from the Town and Country Planning Department. The District Town Planner’s office can be contacted for any information in this regard on any working day,” said Kumar.

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