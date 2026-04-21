icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Unpaved roads, infrastructure razed in two illegal colonies of Haryana's Yamunanagar

Unpaved roads, infrastructure razed in two illegal colonies of Haryana's Yamunanagar

article_Author
Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 10:10 PM Apr 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A demolition drive being conducted at an unauthorised colony in Vyaspur town of Yamunanagar district.
Advertisement

A team of the Town and Country Planning Department, Yamunanagar, demolished unpaved roads, sewerage, plot markings and removed electricity poles from two unauthorised colonies in Yamunanagar district.

Advertisement

The said unauthorised colonies were being developed on about 27 acres, falling within the controlled area of the Vyaspur subdivision. District Town Planner, (DTP) Rajesh Kumar said two unauthorised colonies were being developed in Vyaspur town of the district.

Advertisement

He said on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Preeti; SDO UHBVN Vyaspur Ram Kumar was appointed as the Duty Magistrate to maintain law and order. He further said notices were issued to the defaulters as per rules under the Urban Area Act 41 of 1963.

Advertisement

He added that the defaulters did not comply with the departmental orders and the land owners and other involved persons did not take necessary permissions before establishing the said illegal colonies.

“Therefore, a demolition action was taken in those illegal colonies,” said DTP Rajesh Kumar. He appealed to the public not to purchase plots in illegal colonies.

Advertisement

“If anyone is found developing an illegal colony in the district, action will be taken against the developers,” said DTP Rajesh Kumar.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts