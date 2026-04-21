A team of the Town and Country Planning Department, Yamunanagar, demolished unpaved roads, sewerage, plot markings and removed electricity poles from two unauthorised colonies in Yamunanagar district.

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The said unauthorised colonies were being developed on about 27 acres, falling within the controlled area of the Vyaspur subdivision. District Town Planner, (DTP) Rajesh Kumar said two unauthorised colonies were being developed in Vyaspur town of the district.

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He said on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Preeti; SDO UHBVN Vyaspur Ram Kumar was appointed as the Duty Magistrate to maintain law and order. He further said notices were issued to the defaulters as per rules under the Urban Area Act 41 of 1963.

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He added that the defaulters did not comply with the departmental orders and the land owners and other involved persons did not take necessary permissions before establishing the said illegal colonies.

“Therefore, a demolition action was taken in those illegal colonies,” said DTP Rajesh Kumar. He appealed to the public not to purchase plots in illegal colonies.

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“If anyone is found developing an illegal colony in the district, action will be taken against the developers,” said DTP Rajesh Kumar.