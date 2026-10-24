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Home / Haryana / Unpaved roads removed from unauthorised colony in Yamunanagar

Unpaved roads removed from unauthorised colony in Yamunanagar

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 08:41 PM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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An earthmoving machine at work at an illegal colony in Yamunanagar district.
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Taking action against violators, a team of the Town and Country Planning Department, Yamunanagar, demolished the unpaved roads and damp proof courses (DPCs) from an unauthorised colony in Yamunanagar district. The illegal colony was being developed in an area of four acres.

District Town Planner (DTP) Rajesh Kumar said an unauthorised colony was being developed in the revenue estate of Ganauli village, falling under Chhachhrauli tehsil of Yamunanagar district and the said illegal colony fell within the controlled area.

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“Our office, with the assistance of the district administration, initiated demolition proceedings against this illegal colony. On the order of Deputy Commissioner Preeti, my staff and I carried out the demolition in this colony,” said Rajesh Kumar.

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He said SDO of Pratap Nagar Panchayat Department Vinod Kumar was appointed as the Duty Magistrate to maintain law and order.

Besides, the SHO of State Enforcement Bureau, Yamunanagar, along with his team was present at the site during the demolition, added DTP.

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“During the demolition, our team demolished the unpaved roads and DPCs built in this illegal colony,” said Rajesh Kumar.

He said notices were issued to the defaulters as per rules under sub-section 2 of the Control Area Act number 12 of 1963. “The defaulters did not comply with the departmental orders and they did not take necessary permission before establishing the illegal colony, therefore demolition action was taken on this illegal colony,” said Rajesh Kumar.

He appealed to the public not to purchase plots in such illegal colonies. He further said that if anyone was found developing an illegal colony, strict action would be taken against him/her.

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