Unrecognised private schools told to stop admitting students

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, March 11

The owners of private schools having temporary or no recognition from the state authorities are up in arms against the state government as they have been told to stop admitting students from the new academic session.

Owners, teachers and other employees of these schools protested at the state BJP headquarters in Rohtak today.

The protesting school owners maintained that nearly 3,200 private schools were unrecognised or running on temporary recognition for nearly three to four decades.

“However, the state government has refused to renew our recognition from this year, due to which the schools face closure. Nearly 60,000 teachers and other employees of these schools also fear losing their jobs,” said one of the protesters.

The school owners and staffers assembled at Mansarovar Park and took out a protest march to the state BJP headquarters.

Local social activist and former AAP leader Naveen Jaihind led the protesters. They were stopped by police personnel who had put up barricades near the BJP office.

Following that, the protesters submitted a memorandum to a local administrative official for being forwarded to the Chief Minister.

The school owners have demanded permanent recognition from the state government.