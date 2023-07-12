Unsafe electricity pole

A tilted electricity pole, which is also broken in the middle, near a park in Sector 9, Ambala City, can prove to be fatal for people during heavy rains. More than 24 hours have passed since the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) was informed about the issue. However, no one has looked into the matter. If any untoward incident takes place, the UHBVN will be held responsible. Gian P Kansal, Ambala City

Proper drainage system must

Torrential rains have left many areas flooded. Due to road blockades, many routes have been diverted and this is causing inconvenience to the people. A proper drainage system must be put in place at the earliest. With more rain anticipated, it is crucial for the district administration to acknowledge and resolve the issue before the situation worsens.

Dr Avantika Sharma, Panchkula

Potholed roads continue to irk commuters

The Gaushala road near the old grain market, Karnal city, is in a terrible state. Full of potholes, it has become a nightmare for the commuters. Though the issue has been raised at various platforms, no action has been taken so far. It is essential for the authorities concerned to prioritise and address this issue promptly. Sunil Arora, Karnal

