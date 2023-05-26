THE unsafe transportation of construction material is a common occurrence in the city, posing a risk to commuters and leading to filthy civic conditions. Vehicles carrying this material openly flout safety norms and often spill it on roads, making them unclean. Many of these vehicles have no registration number. The authorities must take strict measures to address this problem. Rakesh Kashyap, faridabad

Poor condition of road in industrial area

THE road at the intersection of Plot Nos. 167, 192 and 200 in Phase 1 of Panchkula Industrial Area is damaged, causing inconvenience to commuters. Despite being paid taxes to provide civic amenities, the MC authorities have not taken action to address the issue, leading to resentment among industrialists. Madhu Sudan Manaktala, panchkula

Garbage dumping site poorly managed

THE garbage dumping site near Sectors 9 and 10 in Ambala City is poorly-managed, with stray cattle rummaging through garbage in search of food. In the process, the animals tend to ingest harmful particles, which adversely affect their health. The MC authorities must address the issue and ensure that the site is managed effectively to prevent harm to animals and maintain a clean and safe environment for residents. Veena Kansal, ambala

