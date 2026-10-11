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Home / Haryana / Untimely rain damages thousands of tonnes of paddy lying in Karnal district's grain markets

Untimely rain damages thousands of tonnes of paddy lying in Karnal district's grain markets

Farmers demand compensation as the rain flattened the standing crop in fields also

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 04:40 PM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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Drenched paddy stocks lying in the open in Karnal grain market get soaked in rain on Sunday. Photo by Varun Gulati
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Unseasonal rain that lashed the region on Sunday damaged paddy stocks lying in grain markets, leaving farmers worried about heavy financial losses. Thousands of metric tonnes of paddy were drenched as rainwater accumulated beneath heaps of grain and sacks.

The sudden downpour exposed inadequate protective arrangements in grain markets, raising concerns over crop quality, procurement delays and harvesting operations. Farmers said the rainfall had not only damaged paddy stocks but also delayed harvesting and procurement.

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The rainfall soaked paddy lying under open sky in grain markets of the district. Many heaps remained uncovered due to shortage of plastic sheets and protective covers, said Karam Singh, a farmer, who has been waiting for the procurement of his paddy produce for the past two days in Karnal grain market.

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“My paddy crop has met the permissible moisture limit before the rainfall, but it remained unsold and this rainfall has increased moisture content,” he said, adding that rice millers were reluctant to purchase the produce, due to which farmers had to sell their produce at throwaway prices.

Jaspal Singh, another farmer, said that most of the paddy heaps were uncovered when rain struck on Sunday. He expressed concern that the moisture content in some heaps had increased, making procurement difficult. “Who would purchase our rain-soaked produce and compensate us for the losses,” he asked.

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Farmers demand compensation as the rain flattened the standing crop in fields also.

“Rainfall has flattened my standing crop in the fields. It has damaged my crop and I would suffer loss. I request the government to compensate the farmers for the loss by conducting girdawari without any delay,” said Inderjeet Singh, another farmer.

As per the procurement data, so far 2,50,654 MT of paddy arrived in various grain markets of the district, of them 1,66,785 MT have been procured, while 83,859MT is still lying in the grain markets waiting for procurement. The lifting process is also very poor. So far, 66,326MT have been lifted, while 1,00,459 MT of paddy is lying in the grain markets. The slow lifting of paddy has created a space crunch in grain markets, leaving farmers struggling to unload their produce.

However, authorities have claimed that they made all arrangements, but rain came all of sudden, due to which some heaps of paddy were drenched.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Anand Kumar Sharma said that all the nodal officers have been directed to ensure all heaps of paddy should be covered. “Nodal officers visited grain markets and ensured covering of all heaps of paddy lying in the grain markets,” said Dr Sharma.

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