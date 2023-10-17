Untimely rain, hail flatten crops

Tribune Reporters

Hisar, October 16

Rain coupled with hailstorm, which lashed the region, inflicted considerable damage to the kharif crops in Sirsa, Fatehabad and Hisar districts, where farmers are in the middle of harvesting the paddy and cotton crops.

As per Agriculture Department officials, standing paddy (basmati) and cotton crops were flattened due to rain and strong winds. This will damage the quality of the grain and affect production. Fatehabad and Ratia areas received around 15mm of rainfall, while Sirsa received about 10 mm rainfall.

Punjab farmers throng Karnal institute Karnal: Despite heavy rain, a large number of farmers from Punjab reached the ICAR-Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research (IIWBR) to collect seeds of high-yielding, climate-resilient, and biofortified wheat varieties that they had booked through an online seed portal.

The authorities said around 5,500 farmers had come to collect the seeds on day one. The seed distribution week will last until October 20. Around 28,000 farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar had registered for the seed.

Dr Gyanendra Singh, Director, ICAR-IIWBR, said each farmer was being given 5-10 kg of seed for the purpose of multiplication of wheat varieties. These varieties had the potential of yield between 80 and 100 quintals per hectare. The Union government had set a target of covering 60 per cent of wheat-growing area under climate-resilient varieties. — Parveen Arora

Fatehabad: About 200 trees were uprooted and 57 electricity poles and 12 transformers were damaged. Farmers said the winds flattened paddy crops. “About 15% of paddy has been harvested in Fatehabad as harvesting starts late in this region. There seems to be a loss of about 15% in paddy production, besides damage to the grain quality,” said an official.

Sirsa: Dr Surender K Varma, head of the Central Institute of Cotton Research, said cotton was hit hard due to pink bollworm and rain further inflicted damage to the standing crop, as the last picking of cotton balls was being undertaken by farmers. The produce lying in the grain markets also got drenched.

Karnal/Kaithal: Heavy rain drenched paddy stocks lying in the grain markets, exposing the arrangements made by the authorities. Market committee secretary Kaithal Basau Ram claimed that the arrangements had been made and all heaps of grains were covered. A similar situation was witnessed in grain markets of Karnal, Indri and Nigdhu.

Ambala: Rain has left paddy growers worried as it has put harvesting on hold, besides drenching paddy stocks in grain markets. About 70% harvesting is over in the district.

Rohtak: Farmers said strong winds had flattened crops. Rakesh Kumar, Quality Control Inspector, Agriculture Department, advised them not to irrigate fields as there was a possibility of more rain and windy weather.

