Untimely rain, hail may drop wheat yield by 20% in Rohtak

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, April 8

The yield of wheat crop in the district is expected to decline by up to 20 per cent as compared to the last rabi season.

Agriculture Department officials attribute the decline to the untimely rainfall and hailstorm that lashed the region in the month of March. As per official sources, the area under wheat cultivation in the district was 1.03 lakh hectares in 2022-23, and the average yield of wheat was 41.70 quintals per hectare.

The area under wheat cultivation in the district increased to 1.04 lakh hectares in 2023-24, but the average yield of wheat is likely to be about 33 quintals per hectares this year, indicating a decline of nearly 20 per cent.

In a communique to the Director-General of the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, the Deputy Director of the department, Rohtak, has further mentioned that the total production of wheat in the district, which was 430.24 metric tonnes last year, is expected to be around 344.18 metric tonnes this year.

“The untimely rain and hailstorm in March caused damage to standing wheat crop in the district, due to which the yield is expected to decline,” said Rakesh Kumar, Quality Control Inspector of the department.

Meanwhile, farmers are facing a shortage of migrant workers for harvesting wheat as a number of casual labourers from Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and other states have gone to their villages for certain auspicious ceremonies. Hence, the combined harvester machines are in big demand.

“Till a few years ago, local farmers used to harvest the crops themselves, along with their family members. However, they have now become dependent on migrant workers or combined harvesters,” says Krishan, a young farmer of Ritoli village.

On the other hand, the arrival of wheat has started at the grain markets in the district, but the procurement is slow due to the high moisture content in the produce. Wheat purchase is likely to pick up in the coming days.

