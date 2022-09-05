Faridabad: CM Khattar Unveils works worth Rs 302 cr in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, September 4

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated and laid foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 302 crore through video conferencing (VC) today. The Deputy CM was the chief guest at the function held here for the purpose.

School buildings inaugurated The four development works that were inaugurated include the newly constructed buildings of Government Senior Secondary School, Dayalpur, and Government Senior Secondary School, Faridpur village. A 220-KV power station of Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (HVPN) and a soil testing laboratory were also declared functional.

“The CM laid the foundation stone for six works and inaugurated four projects through video conferencing,” said a senior district official. He said the four development works that were inaugurated include the newly constructed buildings of Government Senior Secondary School, Dayalpur, and Government Senior Secondary School, Faridpur village. An amount of Rs 61.84 crore has been spent on these buildings. Besides these, a 220-KV power station of Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (HVPN) and a soil testing laboratory set up in Sector-58 here have also been formally declared functional.

The foundation stone of schemes worth Rs 240.90 crore was laid on the occasion. These projects include a new 66-KV power sub-station in Sector-23, 66-KV power sub-station in Khedi Gujran village, four-laning of Tigaon Road, two-laning of the roads to connect Jasana, Chirsi, Manjhawali, Sheikhpur Atta and Gujran villages. The stone of an ITI at Mohna village and a four-laning project for the road connecting Ballabgarh with Chhainsa, Mohana Road for better connectivity with KGP Expressway of Faridabad was also laid.

