UP cops secure top spot at All-India Police Weightlifting Cluster in Haryana

The 3rd All-India Police Weightlifting Cluster 2026-27 concluded on a high note at the Haryana Police Academy in Madhuban on Wednesday, with athletes from across the country displaying exceptional strength, discipline and sportsmanship during the five-day event.

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The championship saw participation from 29 teams representing states, Union Territories, police forces and other units from across India. A total of 830 athletes competed, including 520 men and 320 women, while 135 technical officials supervised the events.

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Competitions were held in men’s and women’s categories of weightlifting, powerlifting and yoga, making the tournament one of the largest police sporting gatherings of the year.

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A total of 64 gold, 64 silver and 64 bronze medals were contested during the championship. Uttar Pradesh Police emerged overall champions with 19 gold, 14 silver and 13 bronze medals. Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) finished second with nine gold, four silver and six bronze medals, while Border Security Force (BSF) secured third place with six gold, 11 silver and 11 bronze medals.

Kala Ramachandran, Director of the Haryana Police Academy, chaired the valedictory ceremony. Addressing participants, she highlighted the role of sports in fostering discipline and resilience among police personnel.

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She said police forces played a crucial role in maintaining internal security and law and order, while sporting activities contributed to the overall development of individuals and strengthened their ability to adapt to challenging situations.

Ramachandran also highlighted Haryana’s rich sporting culture, saying police personnel from the state had consistently brought laurels to the country at national and international events, including the World Police Games.

Inspector General of Haryana Armed Police Om Prakash Narwal announced the final medal tally and congratulated the winning teams and athletes.

In the men’s weightlifting category above 120 kg, Bhagwant Singh Kholia of Uttarakhand Police won the gold medal, while Bhim Shankar Singh of Madhya Pradesh Police took silver and Arvindra Singh of Punjab Police claimed bronze.

In the women’s 84 kg category, V. Kavya of Tamil Nadu Police secured gold. Suruguru Renuka of Telangana Police won silver, while Mayuri of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) took bronze.

The championship concluded with a colourful medal presentation ceremony and renewed commitment towards promoting a stronger sporting culture within police forces across the country.