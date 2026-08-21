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Home / Haryana / UP labourers ‘assaulted, abused, forced to lick spit’; SI among 4 booked

UP labourers ‘assaulted, abused, forced to lick spit’; SI among 4 booked

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Jhajjar, Updated At : 01:38 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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Four persons, including a sub-inspector (SI) of the Haryana Police, have been booked on charges of assaulting migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh, abusing them with casteist slurs and forcing them to lick spit, besides other offences.

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Taking a serious note of it, the accused sub-inspector posted at the Badli police station has been transferred to the Police Lines. Further investigation into the matter is underway, said Mayank Mishra, DCP, Bahadurgarh.

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The FIR was registered at the Badli police station on the complaint of Viresh Kumar Jatav and Mukesh Kumar Jatav of Kasganj (UP) on Wednesday evening. Besides the SI, the other three accused, including two brothers, belong to Mundakhera village.

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According to the complaint, the accused brothers had called the complainants to their village in May for labour work. After they returned to their native place, the accused contacted them again and accused them of theft from their house.

The complainants alleged that on August 14, the accused called them to their house at Mundakhera village and beat them up with shoes and slippers after accusing them of theft. The accused also used casteist abuses and forced them to lick spit. They also demanded Rs 5 lakh. According to the complaint, they were threatened and pressured to arrange the money overnight.

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The FIR further alleges that the complainants were taken to Badli police station on August 16, where the sub-inspector thrashed them and subjected them to humiliation. The complainants alleged that the policeman too used casteist slurs, beat them and forced them to lick spit and threatened to implicate them in a false case.

The case has been registered under Sections 115, 308(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 3(1)(a), 3(1)(s) and 3(2)(vii) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

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