DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / UP man gets 3-year RI for sodomising minor

UP man gets 3-year RI for sodomising minor

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Ashwani Kumar has sentenced a convict to 3-year rigorous imprisonment and a fine for sodomising an 8-year-old boy. According to the police, the incident took place in the Bajghera police station area on June...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 04:46 AM Mar 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Ashwani Kumar has sentenced a convict to 3-year rigorous imprisonment and a fine for sodomising an 8-year-old boy.

According to the police, the incident took place in the Bajghera police station area on June 30, 2021.

Following a complaint by the victim’s father, an FIR was registered at the Bajghera police station, and the police arrested the accused.

Advertisement

The accused was identified as Arjun, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district. He was sent to judicial custody.

The case was investigated by the Gurugram police, which collected necessary evidence and witnesses, and presented a chargesheet before the court.

Advertisement

“On the basis of evidence and witnesses, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Ashwani Kumar on Wednesday sentenced the convict to 3-year rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000,” said a spokesperson of the Gurugram police.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper