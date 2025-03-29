UP man gets 3-year RI for sodomising minor

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Ashwani Kumar has sentenced a convict to 3-year rigorous imprisonment and a fine for sodomising an 8-year-old boy.

According to the police, the incident took place in the Bajghera police station area on June 30, 2021.

Following a complaint by the victim’s father, an FIR was registered at the Bajghera police station, and the police arrested the accused.

The accused was identified as Arjun, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district. He was sent to judicial custody.

The case was investigated by the Gurugram police, which collected necessary evidence and witnesses, and presented a chargesheet before the court.

“On the basis of evidence and witnesses, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Ashwani Kumar on Wednesday sentenced the convict to 3-year rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000,” said a spokesperson of the Gurugram police.