Uttar Pradesh man held with 20 illegal weapons

Mahendragarh, June 5
The district police today recovered 20 illegal arms, majority of those ‘desi katta’, from a man identified as Aarif, alias Churri, who made these weapons at his house in Nangla Utavad village in Uttar Pradesh (UP).
Vikrant Bhushan, Superintendent of Police (SP), Mahendragarh, told mediapersons in Narnaul that Aarif had been arrested from his village. He was accused in a case of attempt to murder and booked in six other cases under the Arms Act, the SP said. Machine and other items used for making weapons was also recovered from the accused, the SP added.
