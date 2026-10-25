UP paddy makes its way into Haryana’s grain markets, FIR exposes lapses

Despite a ban on the entry of paddy from neighbouring states and checks along the Haryana-UP border, paddy from UP continues to find its way into grain markets in Haryana, raising questions about the effectiveness of the procurement monitoring system.

Following reports of paddy arriving from UP in various grain markets in Karnal district, the administration has intensified surveillance at border checkpoints and grain market entry gates. Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against an arhtiya (commission agent) in Indri for allegedly bringing paddy from UP.

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The action was taken following an inspection on October 22, when Indri SDM Raman Gupta intercepted two trolleys carrying around 160 quintals of paddy at the grain market.

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The commission agent, M/s Tejender Singh Sohan Lal, was asked to explain the source of the produce but failed to provide a satisfactory response. A notice was subsequently issued, seeking clarification within a day.

As no response was received within the stipulated time, Market Committee Secretary Amit Kumar filed a complaint, leading to the registration of an FIR against the commission agent and the firm over alleged irregularities in the procurement process, an official said.

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Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Rahul Raiya directed the SDMs and all nodal officers of the grain markets to step up surveillance in border areas and grain markets.

SDM Gharaunda Anubhav Mehta and SDM Karnal Devender Sharma have visited grain markets and directed officials to ensure that no paddy is allowed entry without proper verification. Officials have reportedly turned back several paddy-laden trolleys at border checkpoints and grain market entry points as checks have been tightened.

“We are monitoring the arrival of paddy in grain markets. Paddy without verification will not be allowed. We will also not allow paddy from neighbouring districts or other states without verification through the portal,” ADC Raiya said.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Anand Kumar Sharma made it clear that irregularities or negligence in paddy procurement would not be tolerated. “The state government is committed to purchasing every grain produced by Haryana farmers. Monitoring will continue in all grain markets,” he added.

Sources allege that some traders procure paddy from small farmers in UP at Rs 1,600 to Rs 1,800 per quintal and then sell it in Haryana at the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,461 per quintal. The price difference offers a margin of Rs 600 to Rs 800 per quintal before transportation and other costs.

The suspected modus operandi involves bringing paddy from UP and selling it in Haryana in the names of local farmers. Traders are suspected of misusing gate passes and farmer registrations on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal to pass off the produce as locally grown and make it eligible for procurement at the MSP, an official said.

“Traders from Haryana approach small farmers in Sujanpur, Bareilly, Rampur, Bijnor, Moradabad and other areas, who then sell their produce to them,” a trader said, alleging that bogus registrations on the portal are used to facilitate the sale of paddy from UP at the MSP.

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Sir Chhotu Ram) has alleged that paddy from UP and other states is being purchased at low prices and sold at higher rates in Karnal's mandis through the misuse of the online procurement system. Union spokesperson Bahadur Mehla Baldi demanded a detailed investigation, physical verification of rice mills and strict action against anyone found involved, including traders and officials.

“We demand a detailed inquiry into the procurement process, as paddy from UP has allegedly been procured at the MSP with the help of officials,” Mehla said.