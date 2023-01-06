UP Police van overturns, four cops injured

Gurugram, January 5
A police van of the Aligarh police ferrying two inmates overturned today near Mewla Maharajpur.
As a result, four police personnel—Sub-Inspector Krishnaveer, constables Banni Singh, Raj Bahadur and driver Ashok—suffered minor injuries while the inmates remained unhurt.
After the incident, a long queue of vehicles was witnessed on the highway. In the evening, cops and prisoners headed back to Aligarh on another vehicle.
According to police, eight cops were on their way to Delhi’s Saket court to produce two jail inmates.
Around 1 pm after crossing Barkhal flyover, before Mewla Maharajpur cut, the police van overturned after hitting the divider.
After getting information, a team of the Faridabad police reached the spot and rushed the injured to BK Hospital.
