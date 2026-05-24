Athletes from Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, CISF, Assam and Rajasthan delivered impressive performances on the second day of the 3rd All India Police Weightlifting Cluster 2026-27 being organised at Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban. Competitions in weightlifting, powerlifting and yoga were conducted on Sunday with enthusiastic participation from police teams across the country.

Advertisement

In the women’s 52 kg category, Rajni of Uttar Pradesh police clinched the gold medal, while Anupama Swain from Odisha police secured silver and Kusum Lata of Madhya Pradesh (MP) police got bronze medal. In the women’s 57 kg category, N. Pumagal of Tamil Nadu police claimed gold, Sarla of Uttar Pradesh police bagged silver and Khushboo of Madhya Pradesh police won bronze.

Advertisement

In the women’s 58 kg weightlifting category, Abhirami of CISF secured the gold medal, while Shalu of Uttar Pradesh police and Shagun of BSF won silver and bronze respectively. In the men’s 74 kg bench press and deadlift, Katar Singh of UP police secured the gold medal, followed by Bichitra Nayak of Odisha police with silver and Jagdish Nahak of CISF with bronze.

Advertisement

In yoga competitions, Asha Nitharwal of Rajasthan police secured first position in the women’s senior category to qualify for the finals, while Rajesh Kumar of ITBP topped the men’s senior category and also advanced to the finals.

In the men’s 66 kg weightlifting category, Avijit Saha of West Bengal police won gold, P. Vinayak Rao of Telangana police secured silver and G. Ganesh Babu of Tamil Nadu police claimed bronze. Similarly, in the men’s 74 kg category, Dibakar Pegu of Assam police won gold, K. Janarthanam of Telangana police took silver and Mahendrakar Rohit of Tamil Nadu police secured bronze.

Advertisement

Senior police officials encouraged players during the events, while a large number of spectators also cheered athletes.