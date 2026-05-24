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Home / Haryana / UP, Tamil Nadu, CISF athletes shine at All India Police Weightlifting Championship in Haryana's Madhuban

UP, Tamil Nadu, CISF athletes shine at All India Police Weightlifting Championship in Haryana's Madhuban

Rajasthan’s Asha Nitharwal, ITBP’s Rajesh Kumar qualify for yoga finals; Rajni, N. Pumagal, Abhirami clinch gold medals in women’s events

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 06:09 PM May 24, 2026 IST
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The All India Police Weightlifting Championship held at Karnal. Tribune photo
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Athletes from Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, CISF, Assam and Rajasthan delivered impressive performances on the second day of the 3rd All India Police Weightlifting Cluster 2026-27 being organised at Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban. Competitions in weightlifting, powerlifting and yoga were conducted on Sunday with enthusiastic participation from police teams across the country.

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In the women’s 52 kg category, Rajni of Uttar Pradesh police clinched the gold medal, while Anupama Swain from Odisha police secured silver and Kusum Lata of Madhya Pradesh (MP) police got bronze medal. In the women’s 57 kg category, N. Pumagal of Tamil Nadu police claimed gold, Sarla of Uttar Pradesh police bagged silver and Khushboo of Madhya Pradesh police won bronze.

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In the women’s 58 kg weightlifting category, Abhirami of CISF secured the gold medal, while Shalu of Uttar Pradesh police and Shagun of BSF won silver and bronze respectively. In the men’s 74 kg bench press and deadlift, Katar Singh of UP police secured the gold medal, followed by Bichitra Nayak of Odisha police with silver and Jagdish Nahak of CISF with bronze.

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In yoga competitions, Asha Nitharwal of Rajasthan police secured first position in the women’s senior category to qualify for the finals, while Rajesh Kumar of ITBP topped the men’s senior category and also advanced to the finals.

In the men’s 66 kg weightlifting category, Avijit Saha of West Bengal police won gold, P. Vinayak Rao of Telangana police secured silver and G. Ganesh Babu of Tamil Nadu police claimed bronze. Similarly, in the men’s 74 kg category, Dibakar Pegu of Assam police won gold, K. Janarthanam of Telangana police took silver and Mahendrakar Rohit of Tamil Nadu police secured bronze.

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Senior police officials encouraged players during the events, while a large number of spectators also cheered athletes.

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