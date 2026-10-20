UP woman reunites with family after 13 years

A counselling session that unlocked long-forgotten memories helped a 58-year-old woman reunite with her family after 13 years at the Chandigarh branch of the All India Pingalwara Charitable Society.

Known as Shanti at the shelter home, the woman was identified as Roshni when her husband, Ashok, and daughter, Shivani, met her on Sunday.

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The Himachal Pradesh Police had found her wandering in a distressed condition in Paonta Sahib in August 2013. Unable to provide details about herself or her family, she was sent to the Pingalwara shelter home after the completion of legal formalities.

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Initially irritable and short-tempered, Roshni’s condition improved with psychiatric treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh. However, repeated attempts to establish her identity failed.

“Whenever the shelter home’s counselling team asked her about her family, her eyes would fill with tears, and she would repeatedly say that she could not remember anything,” said Saakshi, a medical social worker with the society.

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Subhash Chandra Sharma, a retired Secretary of the Haryana Legislative Assembly who counsels inmates at the shelter home, first met Roshni in 2024. Despite several attempts, she remained unable to recall her family details.

During one session, Sharma told her that a mother might forget many things but could never forget her children’s names. The words struck an emotional chord, prompting Roshni to recall their names and say that they were farmers.

Asked where they cultivated their land, she referred to their village as “Khuni Nangla”. Although no village by that name could be traced, further questioning helped her recall a neighbouring village, Kaval.

Investigations revealed that Kaval was in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district. Sharma learnt that a nearby village, Nangla Mubarak, was formerly known as Khuni Nangla. Further inquiries led him to Roshni’s family.

“I was quite young when my mother went missing. Even I have a faint memory of what happened then,” Shivani told ‘The Tribune’. Her son Sumit said he was 12 or 13 when she went missing and that she was mentally unstable.

The family produced Roshni’s voter ID. After separately verifying details with her and her relatives, the shelter home authorities allowed the family to take her home.

Ashok works as a tailor in the village. The couple has five children.

Mohinder Singh, in-charge of the Chandigarh shelter home, said Sharma had helped reunite several inmates with their families across Pingalwara branches in Amritsar, Sangrur and Chandigarh. Sharma said he had traced the families of more than 2,400 people separated from their loved ones.